Uganda sees biggest increase in coffee exports in decades

Uganda’s earnings from coffee exports are the highest they’ve been in 30 years.

It accounts for about 17% of the country’s foreign income, and more than 70% of households grow coffee, mostly on small plots.

But in the 1990s, the sector was nearly destroyed by low global market prices coupled with disease and neglect.

Uganda’s robusta coffee crop was nearly wiped out by coffee wilt disease, and it has taken years of scientific research to revive it.

By 2017, scientists had developed seven high-yielding, wilt-resistant and drought-tolerant varieties of robusta, which were distributed to farmers.

Almost all coffee in Uganda, except in a few up-and-coming larger farms, is grown by smallholders. The government has been on an intense production campaign since 2014, giving out over 700 million seedlings to farmers, and more than doubling the acreage under coffee.

Uganda Coffee Development Authority Managing Director Emmanuel Iyamuremye says consumers now want to know the origin of their coffee.

The authority has a coffee-cupping laboratory in Kampala where scientists make sure that coffee from every region is identifiable by its taste and beans.

Through the tasting and branding, coffee consumers will soon be able to trace a cup of coffee right down to its farm of origin.

