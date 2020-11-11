Two to die by hanging in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti High court on Wednesday sentenced two accused persons Lanre Kayode (34) and Olanrewaju Aremu (35) to death by hanging.

In his judgment, Justice Lucas Ogundana said “The law has prescribed mandatory punishment for the offence committed by the accused persons and the court can nevertheless pass a less sentence having regard to the facts and circumstances of this case, accordingly, the two accused persons are hereby sentenced to death by hanging until they breathe the last while on count 1,2,3 and 4 which is conspiracy and burglary, they were sentenced to life imprisonment.”

According to the charge sheet, the two accused persons were charged for conspiracy, armed robbery, and burglary contrary to sections 403 (A),402(2)(a) and 411(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap.C16 Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

The act was committed on or about 14/7/2017 around 2:00 a.m at Oke Ila area of Ado Ekiti when they were armed with guns and cutlasses to rob one Jimoh Folajoke Oluremi of her laptops, phones, and Toyota Camry car.

In her testimony before the court, the victim said, they were arrested through the efforts of police officers who tracked the phones thereby leading to the discovery of all other items robbed including the car.

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Mr Wale Fapohunda called 4 witnesses while their confessional statements were tendered as an exhibit, other exhibits such as laptops, phones, and the car have been released to the owner via court bond.

The accused spoke in their own defence through their counsel, Yinka Opaleke, and called no witnesses.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: