Two suspected kidnappers arrested with cash, phones in Edo, one hospitalised

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

A combined team of vigilante groups, hunters and police arrested two suspected kidnappers in Ibillo, Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state.

In a related development, a suspected kidnapper who had escaped with gunshot injuries was arrested when he went to a hospital for treatment in the same area when the hospital management requested for a police report before he could be treated.

The two suspected kidnappers were said to have kidnapped two boys who were on an errand for their boss along the Igarra-Ibillo road and the vigilante and police were promptly alerted who now mobilised and stormed their hideouts somewhere in Ibillo where they were arrested.

A leader of the vigilante group who wants to be anonymous because of security reasons told Vanguard: “Two young men who work for a businessman were on an errand from their master and they were driving from Igarra to Ibillo when these kidnappers who are Fulani stopped them and attacked them with a cutlass and took them into the forest.

Immediately the incident happened, we were informed and we informed the police so we in conjunction with hunters from the area led by the police were on our way when we saw the two boys who said they were released after they explained to the kidnappers that they were just on an errand for their boss.

We stormed their hideout and we arrested the two of them, where we found huge cash and other items with them. They are with the police and will be sent to the State Command in Benin City.

“As we speak, another Fulani is in the hospital receiving treatment after we discovered their hideout where they had issues and were fighting themselves in and the process three of them died. This particular one was on the run when he had gunshot injuries and escaped with it. The following day, he went to a hospital to be treated but the hospital insisted that he should present police extract before he will be treated and that was how he was arrested but the police authority has directed that he should be treated first before facing trial so he is currently receiving treatment under the watch of the police”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor was said to be on a seminar out of the state but a police source said they were expecting a briefing from the Divisional Police Officer in Igarra.

