Two persons died in Osun auto crash

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Two persons were confirmed dead on Saturday in a fatal auto accident along Iwo-Ibadan road in Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State.

The incident which involves a Lexus ES 300 with registration number AKD664GF and a Bajaj motorcycle occurred around 10:15am.

An eyewitness, Akeem Alimi told Sunday Vanguard that the motorcycle had a head-on collision with the vehicle coming from the opposite leading to the death of the motorcycle rider and his passenger.

READ ALSO: Oyetola saved Osun labour union industrial dispute

Confirming the incidents, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Osun Sector Command’s spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi said the accident was a result of over speeding and dangerous driving.

She corroborated that the vehicle and the motorcycle had a head-on collision leading to the death of two persons while two others sustained various degrees of injury.

She added that the injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Iwo for treatment while the dead bodies were also deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

“Two persons lost their lives as a result of the fatal accident, a male and a female, while two others sustain an injury. The incident was possibly caused by dangerous driving and overspeeding.

“A female handbag containing two phones, National I.D and the sum of N1,500 and were handed over to Motor Traffic Division of the Nigeria Police in Iwo,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: