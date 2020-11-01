Trump unbeatable on November 4th America election, Prophet I O Samuel reveals

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular Abuja clergy Prophet I O Samuel on Sunday October 4th, 2020 has released another powerful prophecy concerning November 4th American election that the results are going to be strange and surprising in some states, but trump remains unbeatable.

In the prophetic video obtained by us, the prophet said “America look to me and be saved says the Lord God, Donald Trump will not lose election but let us pray for his Life. I see violence around him. May God help him. I see terrorist in America during the election. After the election, I see Uncontrollable riots. If Donald Trump survives and live till the end of election, I see the world saluting him”.

It will be recalled that Prophet I O Samuel of Shiloh Word Chapel on October 1st pleaded with the world to pray for America and his President Donald Trump.

In a post monitored on his Instagram handle @Prophet_i_o_samuel, he posted American Politics; I saw great Battle In America Nov Elections Pray Against Terrorist ;Storms Of Riots Uncontrollable After The Elections But I Saw The Entire World Israel ;England; Japan Europe Africa etc. Saluting President Trump ; Pray For Who Will Take Over From Trump Next The End Is Near ;

Prophet I O Samuel of Shiloh Word Chapel Apart from giving the prophecy concerning Edo Gubernatorial election he also met with both Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu and told them to embrace peace. Infact he was the only man of God that met with both candidates.

Prophet I O Samuel is known for his accurate prophecy that came to pass. He was the only prophet that revealed to Nigerians in his new year prophecy about Covid-19 and the wearing of face mask. In his new year prophecy to his congregation this year he warned Christians about persecution and the current controversial CAMA law which is presently tearing the country apart.

