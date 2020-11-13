Breaking News
Translate

Trump bans US investment in Chinese firms that help military

On 5:50 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Trump
Trump

US President Donald Trump signed an order Thursday that will ban Americans from investing in Chinese firms that could help Beijing’s military and security apparatus.

The executive order said the Chinese government obliges private firms to support these activities and through capital markets “exploits United States investors to finance the development and modernization of its military.”

The ban takes effect January 11 just days before Trump’s presidency ends and is the latest move in increasingly tense US relations with the Asian power.

Investors have until November 11, 2021 to divest any holdings in the banned companies, according to the order.

ALSO READ: US blasts WADA proposal to penalize member countries that fail to pay

Trump declared a national emergency saying American investors are helping China “to directly threaten the United States homeland and United States forces overseas, including by developing and deploying weapons of mass destruction, advanced conventional weapons, and malicious cyber-enabled actions against the United States and its people.”

The prohibition targets a list of 31 companies, including telecoms, aerospace and construction firms, according to press reports.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!