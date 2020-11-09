Truck crushes Army officer to death in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

There was pandemonium in the early hours of today when a heavy duty truck crushed an officer of the Nigerian Army with the Amphibious Training School ,ATS to death in Calabar, Cross River State capital.

The victim who was identified as Lance Corporal Hassan Haruna died on the spot due to the impact from the accident as he sustained serious head injury during the accident which led to his death.

Vanguard learned that the tragic incident occurred on Monday at about 7:25am at Ikot Ansa Bus Stop along Muritala Mohammed Highway, Calabar Municipality LGA.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the Army officer was trying to overtake the truck which belongs to Flour Mills (Niger Mills) when the truck rammed into him ,crushing him to death on the spot.

The truck was coming from 8 miles and was on the speed lane. Immediately I saw the army man on a motorcycle speeding, I had a premonition that something bad will happen .

“It was like a dream,in a twinkle of an eye I heard a loud vehicular break sound and everyone started shouting and screaming Jesus!! Jesus!!.

“Before we could look ahead, we saw the army officer lying dead in his uniform. At first, we were praying for him to be alive but those who tried to help him confirmed he was already death due to the impact from the truck,because his skull was badly affected .

“The truck driver ran away immediately he hit the soldiers but he was later arrested around Calabar-Calabar (RCC) round-about.

However the death of the soldier sparked anger amongst his colleagues and they started arresting truck drivers from Flour Mill as many of them decided to stay of the Muritala Mohammed highway .

Another eyewitness said:”Some soldiers came here after the incident and carried the dead body of the army man. They arrested one of the Flour Mills truck driver that was also coming into the town and took him away. They later came back with him and took him alongside his truck.

“Now, all trucks belonging to Flour Mills, when they heard about the incident, they started packing by the roadside. You can see about three trucks lining up the road already. No one wants to drive because of the fear of being arrested by the Army”, he said .

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: