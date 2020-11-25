Tributes pour in as football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

Kindly Share This Story:

Arguably the greatest footballer of all time, the death of Diego Armando Maradona is being met with an outpouring of reactions.

Fans, sporting icons have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the iconic captain of Argentina’s world cup winning squad in 1986.

Brazilian great Pele tweeted: “What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky.”

Juventus and Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted: “Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten.”

We can only be grateful for having been blessed to see you play.

Gifted. Flawed. Genius

Thanks you, Diego Maradona pic.twitter.com/ns5i5j7of1 — Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) November 25, 2020

Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

Only one Maradona!!! Rest In Peace legened!!! pic.twitter.com/M6jsMcUjNu — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) November 25, 2020

8 – Diego Armando Maradona 🇦🇷 has provided more assists in the World Cup (since 1966) than any other player (8). Genius. https://t.co/x2otvFdw3H — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 25, 2020

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar pays his respects

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.

Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!

You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020

A hero for an entire country and football itself.

One of the greatest players to have graced the game of football, and we were lucky enough to enjoy you at Sevilla FC.

Diego Armando Maradona, forever eternal.

Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/BXHNC51vxe — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) November 25, 2020

You have always given me emotions and smiles. Nothing will undo what you have done for all those who love football. Rest In Peace eternal legend.❤️🙏🏻 #Maradonahttps://t.co/wp3FoUVYZf pic.twitter.com/qvQv12qEcH — Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) November 25, 2020

Maradona to football is like Michael Jackson to music — Omar Momani (@omomani) November 25, 2020

Rest in peace to Diego Armando Maradona 🙏🏽

😔

Hin legacy go dey wit us forever.

Na ogbonge footballer during hin time and one of di best players wey don tap ball for dis world!

pic.twitter.com/z1xBejrih2 — AS Roma Pidgin (@ASRomaPidgin) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona inculcated the love of soccer in millions of people across the globe, turning the game into almost some kind of religion. He inspired the youth on to the pitch. May He Rest In Eternal Peace. pic.twitter.com/215ImivIDc — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) November 25, 2020

Rest in Peace Diego Armando Maradona. You were a god on the field of play. The greatest of your generation Sleep well to one of the true Kings of football @ Lagos, Nigeria https://t.co/9uj2Hh3tyV — Gbenga Adeyinka 1st (@gbengaadeyinka) November 25, 2020

My 1st football hero. Few people have impact over generations like this man did. The greatest, the best, the artist, the man…charismatic, a leader…A WINNER! One of the main reasons why I went out on my estate to kick a ball, pretending to be Diego.

RIP Diego Armando Maradona pic.twitter.com/67sjmdkgFT — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 25, 2020

