TRCN asks state governors to implement new salary scales for teachers

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

THE Registrar/Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Segun Ajiboye has called on the 36 state governors across the country to look into the newly approved salary scale for teachers which is set for implementation by the federal government.

Ajiboye stated that this is important due to the fact that Education is on the concurrent list and state government should be ready for smooth implementation at the state level.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved a new salary scale among other welfare package for teachers being worked upon for implementation by the Federal Ministry of Education and Office of Head of Service of the Federation.

The TRCN Boss noted that when fully implemented at both federal and state levels, the best brain will be attracted to teaching while those experienced will be retained.

According to him, years of neglect of the welfare of teachers who are tasked of moulding the leaders of tomorrow is being attended to by President Muhammadu Buhari to lay solid education foundation for the Nigerian child and boost the morale of professional teachers.

“Very recently President Muhammadu Buhari approved some welfare package for teachers. The approval cut across new salary structure for teachers, retirement age, some allowances, teaching practice allowances for both lecturers and pre-service teachers, Bursary awards for Education students, rural housing scheme for teachers, etc.”

“Presently, the Federal Ministry of Education and the Office of Head of Service of the Federation are working out details on implementation of Mr President approvals. While this is going on, it is incumbent on the States to be carried along for a smooth implementation at that level given the fact that Education is on concurrent legislative list.”

The TRCN Chief Executive stated that just as quality education is essential to the develooment of nations, welfare of teachers will motivate performance and impartful teaching.

“The issue of teachers welfare in our country has been downplayed over the years. Yes we need police to control crime in our societies, but much more we need the teachers to eradicate crime and criminality in our country. The teachers are the purveyors of quality education. And quality education is sine qua non to development of nations.”

