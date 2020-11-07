Trazyx out with new EP, Arrival

Kindly Share This Story:

After many months of waiting, Ekiti state born emerging star, Olajide Adeyemo professionally known as Trazyx recently released his much-anticipated debut Extended Play(EP) titled ‘Arrival’ across all digital platforms worldwide.

Armed with a seasoned pen, Trazyx puts on display his amazing songwriting abilities with a refined delivery on the EP.

This project is the singer’s first body of work,

Trazyx who has been doing music since his childhood day’s started professionally in 2015 with his hit single ‘Man no be God’ which he featured female vocalist and songwriter, Teni 4 years later.

Describing what music means to him and how he hopes to face the huge competition in the industry, the Eze Empire Records signee said “Music is art, music is from the heart, I deliver my message without fear.

If Davido and Wizkid could do it, then I Olajide Trazyx Adeyemo can do it and even do it better. There’ll always be challenges and struggles of course, but by the special Grace of God, I will conquer. In little or no time, my music will speak more for me”, he said.

Vanguard

