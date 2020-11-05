Tragedy: Water Tanker crushes 5 children returning from school in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

As angry mob kills driver, conductor

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Tragedy struck on Tuesday at Oshiri in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State as five school children of St Michaels Schools, Oshiri were crushed to death by a water tanker.

The accident happened at Onu Nworie Egu Oshiri involving a water tanker alledgly belonging to C- Sagas project Nigeria limited .The school children were identified as Davis Nworie, 6 years, Prosper Ogudu, 7 years, Tochukwu Nwankwo, six years, Ada Igwe female seven years and little Peace Ifeanyichukwu three years, according to report were returning from school when the tragedy struck. The pupils are from Amaokpara village in Oshiri.

Sources alleged that the driver of the water tanker after commiting the heinous crime didn’t stop as the action angered the youths of the area who went after him, and lynched both the driver and the conductor at Onicha Igbeze a nearby community after Oshiri.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi Command, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the accident and said the children were confirmed dead by a doctor in the hospital. She said the body of the driver and the conductor were recovered and deposited at Onicha general hospital but no member of the affected family have come to the station since the tragedy occurred. “Yesterday through a distress call the DPO of Onicha LGA was contacted that an accident happened killing five school children and angry youths attacked the driver and killed him.

“The driver Ewa Innocent is from Ameka Ikwo while the conductor Ojim Danis of Agharazo, Iyiemgu Izzi are all lying in the mortuary. She urged motorists to drive with care and observe all road signs and regulations while on the highway. “Drivers should drive with caution. It is better to be late than to be permanently addressed as late. It is not just that they killed the children it is true that accident is an unexpected occurrence but even as we are not expecting it we should trade with caution because any recklessness can cause accident. “The CP is mourning and commensurates with the family of the deceased. I want to warm road users to drive with carefulness because this is Embar month. We have lost a lot this year.”

