Traffic law violations: Lagos court forfeits 31 contravened vehicles

Fines 43 other motorists

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Mobile Court had forfeited at least 31vehicles impounded in several areas of the state to the government for contravening the State Traffic Law by driving against the traffic otherwise called “One-way.”

The court made the pronouncement after the 31 defendants (drivers) pleaded ‘Guilty’ to the ‘One-way’ traffic offense charged against them.

The arraigned 31 drivers were charged for driving in the direction prohibited by Law (One-way) punishable under Part (III) item 27 of the ‘Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018 and have been penalized accordingly.

However, 43 other drivers arraigned for plying the Bus Rapid Transit, BRT corridors, and causing road obstructions were ordered to pay fines to the state government in accordance with the Law and severity of their offense.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Lagos State Environment and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce), Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi confirmed that out of 160 arraigned traffic offenders including those apprehended for driving against traffic (One-way) only 74 had so far appeared before the court.

While urging the remaining 86 others who were yet to appear before the court to do so immediately, Egbeyemi said the agency acted in response to series of complaints from members of the public particularly motorists that activities of one-way drivers were causing serious traffic gridlock on daily basis since the occurrence of the #EndSARS protest across the state.

According to him, “It is painful that with a high level of enlightenment campaigns and several warnings by the government, motorists including private car owners are still driving against traffic knowing fully well that the penalty for such offense is outright forfeiture of the said vehicle to the government.”

