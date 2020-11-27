Traditional ruler lauds Lagos LG for renovating health centre

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Rafiu Ajisegiri, Baale of Sogunle in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State on Thursday commended the council for the renovation of the primary health centre in the community.

The community leader told newsmen that the provision of the well-equipped facility would be of benefit to both young and old.

Ajisegiri said that he was happy at the reality of having a health facility that would cater for the health of residents.

“I am happy that we no longer need to travel far to receive treatment for things that are minor, we can check our blood pressure, our sugar level.

“Having this health center running will help members of hour community to seek professional advice instead of self-medicating,” Baale said.

Also, Olawoyin Adisa, Chairman, Community Development Council (CDC), commended the council over the renovation of the facility

“That we now have this facility is an indication that we have a responsive government that listens; health, they say, is wealth so this is commendable.

“This will ease the burden on Isolo General Hospital; there is still more to be done and we are positive that our government will see to it, but this is commendable,” he said.

Daisi Oso, Vice Chairman and Supervisor for Health in the council, also lauded residents of the community for their resilience.

“Governance is not easy, but still we try, at times it may seem like we are not working truth is we are not magicians.

“I am happy this project has come to life, we couldn’t have done this without the support and patience of each and everyone of you,” he said.

Also speaking, Hakeem Sokunle , a Member Lagos State House of Assembly, Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1, commended the council Chairman, Mr Bolaji Ariyoh, for the good work he had been doing in transforming the health centre to a modern one.

He further said that community development can’t be achieved in isolation as it required all hands to be on deck.

“Our Chairman has done wonderfully well in the area of infrastructural development which I must attest to and I will continue to provide the robust synergy in bringing more development to Oshodi at large.

Ariyoh told NAN that the completion of the project would signal the beginning of new projects.

“Some months ago when I came to the community to inspect community project which was financed by the council authority, I was not happy with the state of the deterioration the Sogunle Primary Health Center was subjected to.

” I am glad that the health centre has a new facelift”, he said.

He added that the people of Sogunle should be expectant of more developmental projects as all is set for three roads to be constructed within the Sogunle community.

” The ongoing gigantic project at Ogundele is to expand the health facility within Oshodi to have a mini-general hospital that will be well equipped and also to handle some secondary health challenges of the community.

” The project is to attract more development to the community and not to settle any political score as they claimed and neither was it hijacked as insinuated”.

“Health is wealth, very soon Oshodi will have an ultramodern hospital like the Isolo General hospital, its a World Bank project and we are happy to be one of the beneficiaries.

“I want to appeal to us all, to handle these facilities like we will handle our personal effect, we are here to serve you,” he added.

