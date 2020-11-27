Toke Makinwa signs multi million Naira deal with top skin brand

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular OAP and video vixen, Toke Makinwa has signed a mega-million Naira deal with a top skincare brand, Fair and White.

Toke Makinwa, taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the entrepreneur expressed excitement as she glowed in a short video of her welcoming to the brand.

According to her, this brand partnership is super exciting for me because my skin journey has been one for the records.

“I am super excited to announce that finally I can partner with a skin care brand that is all inclusive, there’s every shade put into consideration with the Fair & White group, either you are a light, dark skin or a brown skin girl there is something for you.

She added, “Looking for an avant-garde skin? Here’s an avant-garde brand that’s been around for so long. I grew up on it.

“We started discussions about 6/8 months ago and I was delighted that the nomination to work with me came from France. This is one for the books, can’t wait to share more. Everyone is included.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: