Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, others make MOBO list as Afrozons partners African Act category

A good number of Nigerian Afrobeats stars, namely; Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Davido, Fireboy DML, Adekunle Gold, Rema and Wizkid have made the nominees’ list of this year’s Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards set to hold virtually and live-streamed exclusively on YouTube at 7.00PM GMT on December 9, 2020.

The other African artists who made the cut of the Best African Act are Master KG, NSG, Afro B, Stonebwoy and Shattawale. However, the category has been announced by MOBO in association with Afrozons, an American-based creator of popular TV show “How Far With Sheila O” on HIPTv.

Afrozons with Sheila O will be dedicating a whole show to the MOBO Awards on December 6, 2020. According to Sheila O, this will be to highlight music from all the nominees of the Best African Act category with possible interviews with some of this year’s nominees and more

The MOBO Awards which is UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture will be hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz, live-streamed exclusively on YouTube at 7.00PM GMT and broadcast on BBC One at 10.45PM GMT with special highlights available on BBC iPlayer the same night and supporting content in BBC Sounds.

BBC Radio 1Xtra will also be covering the awards starting on Sunday 6 December (9-10pm) with a special 1Xtra Talks show hosted by Richie Brave which will look back at the last 24 years of MOBO history and look at how music has changed and evolved over the last two decades. Then, on Wednesday 9 December (7-9pm), DJ Target will dedicate his show to the MOBO Awards 2020 which will include special performances and interviews with some of this year’s nominees.

The 90-minute awards ceremony will honour the very best of Black culture across music and entertainment. As always, the Awards will be a fun and dynamic event full of special surprises.

However, this year, a strong vein of cultural purpose and social commentary will weave through the ceremony as we articulate a vision of the world as it is, but also as we want it to be his is a year in which so many voices have been raised higher than ever – in protest, in mourning, but also in celebration of the incredible contributions that black culture has made all around the world. MOBO continues to believe in the power of the culture to bring people together.

For over two decades, the globally renowned MOBO Awards has been the platform where so many of today’s biggest names in music began their career. From Stormzy, to Beverley Knight, Emeli Sande to Krept & Konan, some of Britain’s brightest stars have cited the Awards as their inspiration.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by broadcaster Maya Jama – who made history in 2017 as the youngest person to ever host the MOBO Awards – and YouTube creator, music artist and comedian Chunkz.

The show-stopping event will feature music performances from the hottest UK and international artists of today including Tottenham-born rap star Headie One, dubbed ‘The King of Drill’ following the chart-topping success of his debut album Edna this year. He will be performing with trap-wave master M Huncho. South London MC, Ms Banks is sure to bring big ‘boss chick’ energy to the show with her unapologetic lyrics and attitude.

Tiwa Savage, ‘the Queen of Afrobeats’, will make her debut on the MOBO Awards stage with what is sure to be a sizzling performance. The Nigerian superstar has been pivotal in elevating Afrobeats to become one of the world’s most celebrated genres in recent years. Earlier this year she returned with her fourth studio album Celia, featuring the rhythmic gems ‘Attention’, ‘Koroba’ and ‘Dangerous Love’.

One of the stars pushing the envelope of British rap with his richly textured sound is Kojey Radical. The East London-born artist will also be performing at this year’s ceremony, sure to bring forth an emotionally potent and thought-provoking showcase. Even more exciting performers to be announced!

MOBO Founder, Kanya King, said: “Recognising the unique role the MOBO Awards plays for so many, and the challenging year we find ourselves in, it is now more important than ever to be there and to continue the rich history of showcasing the very best of Black music and culture.

We are proud to partner with the YouTube and the BBC to bring this year’s celebration to millions of music fans, and continue to uplift creative voices here in the UK and around the world. A special thanks to Arts council England, ISAW IT First and Accenture for supporting us on this journey – we see you!”

YouTube Music’s Director of EMEA, Dan Chalmers said: “It’s a real privilege to be partnering with The MOBO Awards to bring a global audience to such an important British music event.

It’s vital that artists and creators from across all backgrounds, genres and sounds are given a platform to build an audience and fanbase. I’m honoured to continue to lift up and support the

Black British music community, which continues to be at the heart of the music experience in the UK. I look forward to watching the nominees and winners on this special night and supporting them on their journey forwards.”

Kate Phillips, Acting Controller BBC One said: “It’s fantastic to be partnering with the MOBO Awards this year and showcasing the UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture on BBC One and iPlayer.

