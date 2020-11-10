Tingo offers 3yrs payment plan to enable farmers boost productivity with tech

Kindly Share This Story:

Farmers across Africa, especially in Nigeria are being offered three years payment plan to own technology devices that will connect them to markets across the world.

The initiative being spearheaded by a technology giant, Tingo International Holdings Inc operating in the US, UK and Nigeria has already offered over nine million farmers mobile technology that will significantly improve their productivity.

Being a major contributor to the economy of most African countries, the technology firm noted that although smallholder farmerslive in rural areas, assisting them with capital and ensuring that they get buyers for their farm produce would not only address poverty but increase economic stability of the nation.

Group Chief Executive, Tingo International Holdings Inc., Dozy Mmobuosi disclosed that the company has since launched a platform, Nwassa, which is dedicated to African farmers.

According to him, Nwassa provides farmers with weather forecasts as well as prices of farm input and produce as farmers also get access to extension service providers.

Mmobousi said farmers on the Nwassa platform have been able to record lower post-harvest losses because they have access to timely extension services and off-takers for their farm produce.

“Nwassa is the ultimate answer for farmers all over the world, as every farmer’s need in every location can be addressed without undue challenges,” he stressed.

Mmobousi stated that through the Nwassa platform, Tingo International Holdings Inc already sold over nine million Tingo-branded mobile devices to Nigerian farmers alone with payment spread over three years in order to reduce the financial strain on them.

“With the devices, we provide up-to-date information to the farmers in real-time,”, stated.

READ ALSO:

Judging by Nwassa’s activities over the years, Mmobuosi believes that it has the potential to become a one-stop-shop for African agribusiness.

He affirms that the end goal for the platform is to improve the livelihood of African smallholder and rural farmers, starting with Nigeria. One of the roles that Nwassa plays has it bridging the gap between farmers and off-takers to ensure that the farmers focus more on their farming activities.

Also, through its in-house payment channel, Tingo Pay, Tingo International is bringing the rural farmers into the formal financial system. Nwassa is also providing cheap credit access to people within and outside its platform through its microloan scheme which also serves as a channel to bring more people into the financial fold.

Having worked with rural farmers and other players in the agricultural value chain over the years, Mmobuosi declares that the strength of the Nwassa platform is in working with these farmers.

With Nwassa, Tingo International Holdings Inc. is empowering every player in the agricultural value chain, using simple technology to enable easy access to information and the market.

“The goal is to bring every player in the agricultural ecosystem under the same umbrella towards building an Africa that feeds itself and the rest of the world,” Mmobuosi said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: