Timi Frank commends Burnaboy, Tiwa, Falz, Davido, Wizkid, others over #EndSARS struggle

…says struggle against oppression shall not be in vain

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Monday, urged Nigerian celebrities not to relent in their struggle to ensure that Nigeria becomes a better place.

Frank in a statement in Abuja said that “their contributions to the #EndSARS protests which the Government tried to quell by deploying soldiers to commit heinous crime against the youths on 20:10:20 LekkiTollgateshooting shall not be in vain.”

He commended all Nigerian celebrities who not only participated but contributed from their scare resources towards the success of the ongoing movement to better the lives of the suffering Nigerian youths.

He insisted that the leadership roles played so far by celebrities like Burnaboy, Falz, Davido, Wizkid, DJ Switch, Tiwa Savage, Banky W, and others too numerous to mention show that there is hope for the Nigerian youth.

He hailed Burna Boy for his 20:10:20 musical audio which has immortalised the struggle as well as named those allegedly behind the massacre of unarmed peaceful protesters whose only offence was that they rightfully gathered to sing the National Anthem.

He also commended him “for singing truth to power by naming those to be held accountable for the gruesome murder of youths who were protesting against bad governance in the country.”

According to him, Burna Boy’s audio is one of the best songs that has captured the struggle by Nigerian youths to ensure better governance in the country through the #EndSARS protests.

Frank said: “Burna Boy just confirmed himself a true Comrade with this sound. This is the direction to go!

“I urge our artistes to realise that they’re the front-liners in this struggle. This song by Burna Boy should unite our youths more. I wept after listening to this song.

“I urge those who haven’t listened to this song to go listen to it, so you can understand why I’m being passionate about it in this statement.

“All our artistes and celebrities should follow suit, so we can immortalise the efforts of the youths who lost their lives during the #Lekki Massacre.”

He lamented that while the US Government sent armed personnel to travel over 5000 miles to save just one of their citizens in Nigeria, the only offence the Nigerian youth committed before they were brutally massacred was to gather and sing the National Anthem.

He described the present administration as “anti-Nigerian youths, anti-democratic and anti-people” following what he described as the “wicked killings perpetrated at the Lekki Tollgate and those who died in Abuja and other cities in the hands of the police and government thugs during the protests.”

“No doubt that the blood of those killed at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday October 10, 2020, will haunt them and their families forever.

“I use this opportunity to call on major players in the private sector and other well-meaning Nigerians who donated to support the Federal Government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic to equally donate towards the welfare of the injured and families who lost loved ones during the EndSARS protests.”

He also commended Nigerians in Diaspora for the support and critical role they played during the EndSARS protests and called on them not to relent in coming to the aid of their kith and kin back home in the struggle to fashion out a better country and a government that works for all.

