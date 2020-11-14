Timeline of activities for late Dr Izuogu

Kindly Share This Story:

The burial arrangement for Late Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu has been announced. In a statement released by the eldest son of the deceased Dr. Ginikachukwu Izuogu said that the rites of passage of Late Izuogu started November 12, with a service of song at the Church of Advent Anglican Communion, Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The statement also said there will be another service of songs on November 24, 2020 at CATOL, Owerri, Imo state.

According to the son, on November 26, the burial train will move to his Country home, Umuoghuru, Umuopia, Akokwa, in Ideato North local government area of Imo state, where a service of song in his father’s compound will also be held. Internet follows on November 27.

Aged 70, Late Izuogu is survived by his wife, Lady Ngozi Izuogu and five children.

Late Izuogu was an illustrious son of Nigeria, a pathfinder and trailblazer whose scientific ingenuity via the invention of car Z600 which brought the country and Ndigbo global recognition.

