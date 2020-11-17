Tiktok enhances privacy with new family pairing options

Kindly Share This Story:

TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile videos, today announced it will enhance privacy and browsing options for families by building on its existing Family Pairing features.

As more families continue to turn to internet platforms like TikTok to stay entertained, informed, and connected, parents can now guide their teen’s TikTok experience with the following new controls when Family Pairing is enabled:

…Search: Directly control whether your teen can search for content, users, hashtags, or sounds.

…Comments: Decide who can comment on your teen’s videos (everyone, friends, no one)

…Discoverability: Decide whether your teen’s account is private (your teen decides who can see their content) or public (anyone can search and view content)

…Liked videos: Decide who can view the videos your teen liked

Parenting a teen’s digital life can be daunting and many parents feel as though they’re playing catchup when it comes to the latest technology and apps their teens use. With that in mind, TikTok continuously speaks to parents and teens to ensure the digital landscape can be navigated together safely.

Family Pairing, which allows a parent to link their TikTok account to their teen’s, already offers features such as Screen Time Management, Restricted Mode, and Direct Message controls to provide parents with insight and control over how their teens use TikTok.

“While the internet provides us with many amazing opportunities to connect to others and learn about new things, we’re committed to helping facilitate important conversations within families about internet safety,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa.

“We all need to apply the same cautions online as we would in real life, and having an enjoyable experience on TikTok starts with understanding the tools and controls parents and teens can access to remain safe.”

TikTok has taken a number of steps over the past year to improve and enhance its teams, policies, controls and educational resources. In addition to its tools for families, the platform continues to strengthen its safety and well-being policies as well as promoting a positive user experience.

For families who want to learn more about online safety, TikTok has created a number of resources, including its Youth Portal, Parents page, educational safety videos and more. TikTok remains committed to the safety of its community – especially the youth – and will continue to develop resources, tools, and policies as it aims for the highest level of safety.

