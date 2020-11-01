Three-year old, mother, others survive Lagos accident

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

An unidentified three years old girl, her mother and other road users were Sunday, rescued in an accident which occurred at Almaroof, Iyana- Ipaja area of Lagos State.

The incident which occurred at about Noon involved a truck laden with crates of liquor, cars and a commercial bus.

An unconfirmed source said the accident claimed three lives but this could not be confirmed.

An eye witness Mr. Adisa Adakeja said the truck was heading inward Oshodi from Abule-Egba area when driver of a Honda car journeying from Aboru with six occupants was driving recklessly and in a bid to climb the Almaroof bridge, the truck whose driver was negotiating a bend at that time was hit from the rear but while trying to maneuver his ways and avoid damages, the truck driver hit the LT bus and another private car and this turned fatal.

The three years old and her mother were said to be among the passers-by at that time and.

The mother were said to have sustained broken leg while the baby was also injured.

Some other road users whose number could not be ascertained were said to have sustained different degrees of injuries before sympathisers arrived the scene.

Third minutes behind the accident, eye witnesses’ account said late arrival of emergency responders hampered smooth rescue operation at the scene

An eye witness Tunde Obayomi said, “we are yet to see government officials o and some people are trapped…,”

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu could not be reached at press time.

Vanguard

