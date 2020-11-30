Three killed, 4 buildings burnt as renewed cult clash rocks Ughelli

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

ONE person has been confirmed dead with at least four buildings razed down in what appears to be renewed cult clash in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The incident which happened on Sunday, involved members of the Aye and Mafia confraternities, with residents accusing the police and the leadership of the council of doing little or nothing towards bringing sanity to the town.

This is just as two other persons were also reportedly killed in two separate incidents between the warring cult groups on Sunday night and Monday morning at Oghenevweta and Oseri street areas of Ekuigbo community.

Both attacks are coming less than a week after a similar incident between Aye and Aro Baggers confraternities led to the death of eight persons in a span of one week.

One of the victims, Oghenero Oke a.k.a Last Card who is alleged to be a member of the Mafia confraternity, was killed around Oteri old road in Oteri community, Ughelli by a resident of the community simply identified as Eloho, while two others sustained gunshot wounds.

Though efforts to speak with the state Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya were fruitless, a security source from the Ughelli Police Area Command, disclosed that the victim had an altercation with Eloho who was having an intimate relationship with his elder sister.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “Angered by the death of the victim, his friends stormed the family house and shop of Eloho’s parent who pulled the trigger and burnt it down.

READ ALSO: Police in Lagos State arrest 7 suspected cultists

“The prime suspect and his gang members have since fled the community immediately news of Oghenero’s death filtered into the community.”

Condemning the wanton destruction of properties as a result of the incident, President General of Oteri community, Mr. Efe Odibo described it as unfortunate and uncalled for.

He said: “While we condemned the loss and destruction of properties, the Oteri community has decided to impose a one-week curfew starting from Monday between the hours of 8 p.m to 6a.m.

“A combined team of security personnel made up of the army, police and local vigilante operatives will be on ground to effect the curfew and if anyone is caught flaunting the order, such a person would be made to face the wrath of the law.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: