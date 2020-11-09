Those promoting #ENDSARS must face the law – Garba Shehu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malla Gabar Shehu, has said that those who promoted #ENDSARS protests and leave it to degenerate into chaos and anarchy in the country must face the law.

Disclosing this in an interview with the Channel Tv, on Sunday, the Presidential spokesman, said: “This country has only one president and has only one constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari is responsible for his government. The buck stops on his table.

“We are a country governed by law. There is a constitution that states clearly, under section 33, that clearly defines the rights of citizens to freely protest in a peaceful way but where a peaceful protest turns into riot, violence and looting, there is a law and order duty to be performed.

“Everyone witnessed the massive looting of public and private properties particularly in Lagos, Calabar, Plateau, Taraba and some other states, even the FCT.

“Now, the laws of the country must be allowed to decide, to rule on wrongdoing on the part of just anybody. I am not particular about any celebrity or promoter but this country has been harmed enormously and people should be prepared to account for what they did.

“I think that it will be of interest to the 200 million Nigerians if some of these leading politicians who had promoted the #EndSARS to the time when it was seized by looters to come out with the same force as they did support …to also denounce the destructions.

“We are watching. Some of them have said nothing so far. This country has to be saved from looters. The interest of the country is above politics; PDP, they should come out and denounce these things.”

