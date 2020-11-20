The Fascist Liberal/Left and those that hate Donald Trump (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Fani- Kayode

The fact of the matter is that members of the fascist liberal left have no tolerance for different views and they have mainly been brainwashed and misled by the local and international media and those that control them.

If you make one pro-Trump comment on Nigerian social or traditional media you will be met with one hundred well-orchestrated and choreographed insults from the gullible and garrulous fools who know next to nothing and who claim to be Biden supporters even though most of them have never even left the shores of Nigeria and spend most of their time hoping and praying for a visa to get out.

What makes the matter worse is the fact that the majority of Trump supporters, and there are millions of them in Nigeria, have kept quiet and have been intimidated and cowered into silence whilst fearing the worse. When you ask them why they are keeping quiet they tell you that they do not want to be targeted and insulted.

Thankfully yours truly does not buy into that bunkum or fall into the category of those that can be silenced or intimidated by anybody, least of all a Biden cheerleader, and the purpose of this contribution is to respond to those that take pleasure in insulting and mocking the Trumpian fold and that believe that they have won the day.

It is a response to those that believe that they are free to label Trump as a racist, a misogynist, a white supremacist, a dangerous and delusional sociopath, a malignant narcissist, a serial divorcee, a crook, a rogue, a wicked husband, a wife-beater, a delusional demagogue and a modern-day Hitler.

It is a response to those who call him a monster, a worshipper of mammon, a race-baiting and xenophobic religious bigot, a vicious ethnic cleanser, a vindictive homophobe, a serial liar, a sexual predator, a rapist, a megalomaniac, a demagogue, a capricious bully, and a cruel, heartless, self-centered, self-absorbed, evil conman.

These are the sort of things that CNN and the mainstream media would have them believe.

This essay serves as a response to those that honestly believe such slanderous, libelous, perfidious, specious and disingenuous verbiage and toxic hogwash and yet say that we do not have the right to describe Joe Biden as a bumbling and fumbling village idiot and a senile and deceitful old fool who has lost touch with reality and who represents satan on earth or call Kaballa/Kundalini Kamala a power-lusting and ruthless Jezebel that is propelled and possessed by strong and unrelenting demonic spirits and dark forces.

It is a response to those that can best be described as the biblical ‘accusers of the brethren’ and that believe that they alone have a monopoly of literary aggression, verbal crudity, and intellectual violence.

They know how to dish out insults to Trump and all his supporters but they cannot take them for Biden, Kamala, and themselves. Well, that is the nature of the godless liberal/left for you! They are undoubtedly the true fascists of our time.

They say ‘we can attack you but you must not attack us’. They say ‘we can talk but you must keep quiet’. They say ‘we can scream victory and you dare not claim it’. They say ‘we lay down the rules of engagement and determine how you must think and live your lives and you dare not challenge it’.

That is the Orwellian mindset and totalitarian world that Biden and his spawn seek to create and establish. Mind control through witchcraft and the media and the manipulation of the unthinking masses is an art form with them and they are very good at it.

The way their supporters behave and the Pavlovian response that they offer to those that do not share their outlandish and godless views bear eloquent testimony to that.

Yet the truth is that they can try to control our words and thoughts and insult and denigrate us as much as they like: it changes nothing and it does not derogate from the fact that in the end, Donald Trump shall prevail.

I speak for millions of his supporters all over this country and indeed the world when I say that we have had enough of the scripted tyranny of the Obama, Clinton, and Biden liberal/left and their skewered vision of a New World order.

And on behalf of every true believer on earth today I say we shall not bow to them, to their dark lord, or to the sinister and demonic forces that they represent.

We shall keep speaking out, resisting, fighting, praying, and punching until the very end and until Donald J. Trump is sworn in on January 20th, 2021 as the 46th President of the United States of America and the leader of the free world.

There are a few exceptions to the rule but generally speaking Biden supporters in and outside of Nigeria, like much of the liberal/left, are ignorant and arrogant. It is a terrible combination.

Most of the reason like Buhari supporters. They are limited in intelligence, slow-thinking, morally bankrupt, spiritually blind, totally undiscerning, and lacking in foresight, insight, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding.

They are the true deplorable: a bunch of low-life imbeciles and ghetto-born riff-raff who have no idea of the times that they are in or the nature of the dark forces that they are rooting for.

Worse of all many of them are only against Trump because they want American visas or they want to stay in America illegally or continue living on welfare if they are already there.

Ask them about the globalist agenda or the New World Order and those behind it and they won’t even know what you are talking about.

Ask them about the “end times” and the incremental imposition of one faith, one world Government, and fascistic totalitarian state where religion and God have no place and they get even more confused.

Ask them about the slow and steady rise and the increasing power of the spirit of the Anti-Christ and they will say they do not believe a word of it.

Ask them what the role of a company called Dominion and a software system called Smartmatic was in some “blue” states in the American presidential election they will tell you that they have never heard of either of the two and that they don’t know what you are talking about.

Ask them about the allegation that this company, which is owned by non-Americans including Venezuelans and which have Biden supporters on their Board of Directors, fraudulently procured millions of votes for Biden at the last minute through the mail-in ballots system when they saw that he was losing in ALL the swing states, they will shout and scream and tell you that “ISEE LIE!”.

They will go further by telling you that such things only happen in Africa and cannot happen in America because Americans are angels that never cheat, never lie, never rig elections, never do anything wrong and are second only to God. That is how gullible and naive some of the Trump-haters and Biden lovers in Nigeria are.

Ask them about the fact that one of Biden’s campaign managers by the name of Dallas Jones was arrested by the FBI for electoral fraud and rigging the presidential election they will say that it never happened.

Ask them about the extraordinary efforts of the brilliant lawyer called Sidney Powell and the damning evidence that she has managed to unearth about the activities of Dominion and the corrupt nature of the Smartmatic software that was used in some states during the election and they will say “I BEG to DROP THIS MATTER!”.

That is how shallow and irredeemable they are. Blinded by well-orchestrated lies that are churned out on a daily basis by the international and local television networks coupled with a complex web of disinformation, doublespeak, and deceit they are simply incapable of scratching below the surface and digging deep. As far as they are concerned the matter is closed because CNN etc. and the Biden campaign team has said so.

Lost on them is the fact that, as Mr. Opeyemi Agbaje rightly argued,

“all the sins they accuse Trump of are his personal sins while all the things Democrats seek to do involve changing the way of life of society as a whole against God! So that’s it for those who continue to think evangelicals don’t know what they are doing! That’s what evangelicals understand that you don’t!!! Now do a list of Trump’s policies for society as a whole-

1. Appointing judges who may not favour mass abortion.

2. Appointing judges who may not favour extending LGBTQ.

3. Appointing judges who will defend religious freedom e.g. of a Christian Baker to refuse to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple, or a Catholic hospital not to be forced to perform abortions.

4. Recognising Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel.

5. Allowing us to celebrate “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays”.

6. Affirming the truth that America was founded on Judeo-Christian principles and origins.

7. Defeating ISIS and reducing global Islamist terrorism.

8. Peace deals between Israel and UAE, Oman and Sudan, 3 Arab nations.

9. Defending and strengthening the state of Israel.

10. Subduing Iran.

I could go on and on! Evangelical Christians are not fools. It’s strange that any Christian should think they are!!!”

Agbaje is right. Given all this, how it could be surprising to anyone that virtually every single evangelical Christian on the planet today, and not just those in America, is rooting and praying for Trump baffles me. It is their duty to do so and nothing under the sun can stop them.

