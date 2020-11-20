TFAA diversity summit targets Nigerian youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

The Central Working Committee of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) today has announced its first-ever TV and digital edition of The Diversity Summit which comes up on 28 November, 2020.

The TV and digital diversity summit will bring together over 100 of the most influential leaders and thinkers across Nigeria and Africa to discuss and tackle urgent issues affecting young people, ranging from diversity, inclusion, equality, spirituality, identity, capitalism, environment, special needs and human rights. This year, the theme is ‘We can’t breathe: Exploring power, privilege and the potential for real change.’

Chief Operating Officer, RED|For Africa and Senior Advisor to The Future Project, Bukonla Adebakin, said, “For 15 years, The Future Awards & Festival has pioneered social, public and private sector trends and change focused on youth-driven culture”.

“It is time once again to pioneer, by inspiring deep and wide conversations about the new frontiers of human potential that are now insistently knocking on Africa’s doors. It is also time for players from governments to businesses to culture shapers to embrace these imperatives and build strategies that give them life. That future is inevitable, and this conversation will underscore why – and how we must proceed,” she added.

The US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo; First Lady of Ekiti, Bisi Fayemi; Microsoft Country Manager, Akin Banuso; Odun Eweniyi, Odun Eweniyi, Denola Grey, Arit Okpo, and Hilda Dokubo, are amongst a powerful slate of speakers confirmed for The Diversity Summit.

Kindly Share This Story: