Tetra Pak’s 2020 sustainability report highlights commitment to food, people and futures

Kindly Share This Story:

Commitment to sustainability remains steadfast despite global pandemic

Tetra Pak published its 2020 Sustainability Report, celebrating the many ways the company has worked to protect food, people and futures in the past year. An annual tradition since 1999, this year’s report is especially poignant amid a global pandemic, while the world’s focus on planet and the environment is being challenged.

“The pandemic has changed how we live and work, giving even deeper meaning to our promise to protect what’s good,” said Aruna Oshiokamele, MD Tetra Pak Nigeria “Now more than ever, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect food, protect people and protect the future of the planet.”

Tetra Pak West Africa is focused on leading with low carbon circular economy solutions, focusing on increasing the use of responsibly sourced renewable materials, reducing the water and energy usage of equipment, and increasing capacity to recycle used beverage cartons.”

‘In West Africa plan our annual school recycling project reaching over 10,000 children was a huge success last year and we plan to double this number next year and that aims to raise awareness on the importance of having a clean environment and encourage recycling’ said Aruna. There are several other initiatives at different stages of finalisation and we will be able to report on the implementation progress during our next report.

‘At Tetra Pak, our approach to sustainability encompasses our entire value chain – including the environmental, social and economic challenges we face. From our School Feeding Programmes to our circular economy commitments, to our Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, we constantly strive towards safeguarding our own employees and supporting communities where we operate, and protecting the future of our planet and the long-term success of our customers’ added Aruna.

Tetra Pak’s approach to sustainability encompasses the entire value chain-including environmental, social, and economic challenges.

ALSO READ: Makinde inaugurates primary school projects donated by alumnus

Speaking at the launch Rodney Reynders, GMEA Cluster leader, Sustainability said ‘ Sustainability has long been at the heart of our business Strategy and our operations The theme of our 2020 Sustainability Report is “Enabling Transformation” – speaking to the significant progress Tetra Pak has made in protecting food, people and futures over the last year, as well the next stage in our ongoing journey to drive positive change within our company and our industry.’

Click here to download the report

Our ambition to deliver the world’s most sustainable package

At Tetra Pak, we are on a journey towards building a more sustainable planet. By continuing to develop increasingly sustainable packaging solutions, we’re helping food producers, consumers and the entire General value chain improve their environmental footprint, mitigate climate change and protect nature – all while ensuring food safety and availability for a growing number of people around the world. Go nature. Go carton.

Packaging secures food safety and availability

By 2050 the world’s population is predicted to reach 9.1 billion, which will require an increase of 70% food availability. Packaging helps keep food safe, nutritious and available. And, with 33% of food lost or wasted each year, high-performance packaging plays a critical role in today’s global food delivery system. Today, packaging also causes problems for the planet From greenhouse gas emissions, plastic waste in our environment and expanding landfills to the depletion of finite resources and limited recyclability.

Sustainable packaging can make a difference

We believe that a bold, multi-faceted ambition towards increasingly sustainable packaging can help mitigate climate change and address other environmental concerns while feeding a growing population.

How can we do better by nature?

We know that recycling of packaging is important, but we also know that it is not enough. To protect the planet, we believe the future package should maximize the use of materials with the lowest impact on nature. We believe that carton packages are a more sustainable alternative, which is why we aim to increase the paper-based content and further increase the sustainably sourced plant-based content in our carton packages.

Five Challenges

To reach a sustainable future of packaging we have to take many aspects into account. Looking across the value chain, we can identify 5 main challenges for a sustainable packaging future that is good for nature and reduces climate impact.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: