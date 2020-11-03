TedPrime partners University of Delaware Horn Entrepreneurship on 2021 Diamond Challenge

Kindly Share This Story:

TedPrime Hub has partnered with University of Delaware Horn Entrepreneurship in the United States on the 2021 Diamond Challenge.

The challenge has been described as the catalyst that propels high school entrepreneurs to the next level through transformative feedback, meaningful connections and resources.

Through the world’s top-rated entrepreneurship competition for high school students, participants compete for $100,000 in cash and awards that may be used to support their entrepreneurial endeavours or to pursue higher education.

The Diamond Challenge is for any teen from any location with any idea. Prizes will also be awarded to the winning teams during regional pitch event on Social Innovation Category.

“The tireless efforts of our pitch event partners truly amplifies the impact of the Diamond Challenge,” said Julie Frieswyk, Horn Youth’s Assistant Director.

“They are true champions of entrepreneurship education and go out into their local communities to share the opportunity with youth, educators, and leaders. We are amazed by their dedication and results.”

Speaking on this year’s edition, the Program Manager of TedPrime Hub Nigeria, Balogun Samuel emphasized the need for Nigerian high school students and teachers as advisors to plug into this stream of opportunities offered by Diamond Challenge to their counterparts across the globe.

The 2020 edition of the event featured Caleb British International School as the regional Winner and Global Semifinalist Team (Social Innovation) to represent Nigeria at the 2021 Diamond Challenge Summit.

“Diamond Challenge experience was an inspiring and impactful moment in my life with the provision of the opportunity to harness entrepreneurial skills and perspective to solving social issues in the society as a student” said Toluwalase Oseni, the team leader of Quick Sale Project from Caleb British International School, Nigeria.

Since its foundation in 2012, the Diamond Challenge has reached more than 15,000 students from 150+ schools and 70 countries worldwide. The competition has been ranked one of the top 29 best international business plan competitions by Alpha Gamma, a business portal for millennials.

The Diamond Challenge is part of the Youth Entrepreneurship Initiative launched in 2014. Its purpose is to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurial thinkers.

