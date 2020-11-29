TCN confirms collapsed of national grid

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has confirmed that the national grid collapsed at 11:25am, which thrown the entire country into darkness on Sunday.

The company’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mba, while concerning the development via a statement in Abuja, said the nation’s electricity grid suffered multiple trippings, that resulted in total system collapse.

The statement reads; ”The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) regrets to inform electricity consumers nationwide that at 11:25am today, the nation’s electricity grid experienced multiple trippings, which led to the collapse of the system.

”TCN has since commenced grid restoration; power has been successfully restored to every part of the country, except Calabar, Ugwuaji, Markurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola and Maidugiri axes. Effort is however ongoing to ensure full restoration nationwide.

”We regret the inconvenience this has caused electricity consumers. Investigations would be conducted to establish the immediate and remote cause(s) of the multiple trippings as soon as the grid is fully restored – considering that the grid had been relatively stable in the last couple of months.’

