Task force reacts to 2nd Rainbow, Mile-2 clash

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

Reacting to the clash between “Okada” riders and Lagos taskforce, Head, Public Affairs Unit of the agency, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, said the operation to rid the commercial motorcycles was sequel to public complaints against activities of okada riders in the area.

According to Taofiq, “Yes, the operatives of the agency, based on series of complaints from the public about activities of these Okada riders using their bikes to rob them of their valuables and plying restricted routes as well went out to the area for enforcement.

“After impounding about 74 Okada caught plying one-way and those operating on highway, Okada riders mobilised themselves and attacked officers of the Agency “They damaged beyond repairs two of our vehicles with one of our trucks.

“A Paramilitary officer attached to the Agency (Ganiyu Mustspha) was wounded with broken bottles and cutlass because he mistakenly ran into the mob”

Since the EndSARS protest every motorists including Okada riders operates with impunity thereby causing serious traffic gridlock across the state. “We had a stakeholders meeting with the Okada leaders and they made us to understand that all those flagrantly disobeying the laws are not responsible to any associations in Lagos.

“We must all join hands together to salvage the state from the hands of these notorious criminals who uses Okada to perpetuate evil to the public”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: