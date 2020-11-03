TAAT to host conference on Technology-driven modernisation of African Agriculture: what role for the Private Sector?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation, TAAT, have concluded plans to host a Conference with a view to growing private sector partnership in African agricultural revolution.

will be hosting a webinar on the 5th of November 2020 between 14h00-16h00 (WAT).

The conference which will be hosted via zoom is themed “Technology-driven modernization of African Agriculture – what role for the private sector”, aspires to shape an important conversation on the central role of the private sector in technology generation and adoption for agriculture.

Modernizing agriculture in Africa through the adoption and dissemination of proven technologies has become an absolute imperative especially in the wake of COVID-19-related shocks on the continent’s weak food systems.

However, Africa is yet to feel the impact of the catalytic role of the private sector in steering innovative developmental efforts towards industry needs and societal access. Hence the need to exchange ideas on experiences and models used in linking agricultural research initiatives with private sector engagement.

The webinar will be an opportunity to exchange views on the crucial importance of private sector role and engagement and to share success stories and good practices that could be leveraged upon for advancing the course of agricultural development into the future, through strengthening private sector engagement and collaboration.

The two-fold objectives of the webinar revolve around bringing together leading strategists and advocates of technology-driven agriculture to assess the current state of affairs and brainstorm on possible collaboration in a post-COVID-19 context; and sharing experiences and models used by private sector/agricultural research institution engagements in deploying technologies to transform African and assess the scalability of some of the models readily accessible across the continent.

The director, Agriculture and Agro-Industries at the African Development Bank, Dr. Martin Fregene and the Chief Operation Officer, Grow Africa, Mr Ibrahim Gourouza-Magagi will speak at the webinar while Mr. Frederick Schreurs – CEO, Business Incubation Platform of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr. Adeniyi Adediran, Leader of the TAAT Livestock Compact at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), and Dr. Josey Kamanda, Leader of the TAAT High Iron Beans Compact at the Alliance of Bioversity and CIAT (ABC) will be the panelists.

Other panelists include Mrs. Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli, Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting Ltd, Mr. KEBBA COLLEY, Director of Inclusive Business Development, IDH, and Mr. Tunde Kara, CEO, Vendease (Africa’s online marketplace)

