Ex-Governor T.A Orji is a visionary leader, says COSEYL

The coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, Monday described former governor of Abia state, as a visionary leader with exceptional abilities in different areas of human endeavors.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard by Hon. Goodluck Ibem, President General and Comrade Kanice Igwe, Secretary General, the group congratulated Orji for adding another year in his years.

Below is the full statement:

“We the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the umbrella body of all the youth organizations in the South East geopolitical zone congratulate Distinguish Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji, CON, as he add another year today. Your Excellency sir, you are a pathfinder, a visionary leader and a rare mentor.

“You have contributed in no small measure to the socio-political and economic development of Abia state and Nigeria as a whole.

“What do you say about a man of many parts on the occasion of his birthday? A visionary, a leader, with exceptional abilities in different areas of human endeavours.

“Your Excellency indeed your achievements are almost impossible to capture in a single book, not to say in a mere statement.

“As a pathfinder, you navigated and charted the developmental course of modern Abia, raised the bar of governance and public service in the state.

“Ochendo Global, you are a welfarist, a cheerful giver and an epitome of humility and humanity. Your strength lies in your firm belief in a united and indivisible Abia that is devoid of any form of discrimination. You absolutely believe in togetherness as vital key to peace and development.

“This have enabled you to provide the right leadership and made the right decision in the overall interest of Abia state most of the time.

“It is no news to the world that the story of Nigeria’s democracy today would not be told without Senator Theodore Orji’s name boldly written in gold.

“We wish the great Igbo political leader a birthday full of joy, happiness, good health and peace roundabout.

As you march on in life, may the Almighty God go with you every step of the way and support you in the service of humanity.”

