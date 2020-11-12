Sworn-in: My re-election offers hope for democracy, says Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said his re-election for a second term is hope for democracy as a participatory government.

Governor Obaseki said this while delivering his speech at his swearing-in, on Thursday, in Benin City, the state capital. Sworn in alongside the governor was his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

According to Obaseki, democracy and participatory government is facing a crisis of confidence locally and globally, and thanked “President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the will of the people to prevail in Edo State.”

Obaseki said given the challenges democracy had faced, “It is gratifying that Edo State is taking on this onerous task of restoring faith in democracy.

“What you, my dear people of Edo State, achieved on September 19 is the restoration of confidence in democracy and its institutions.

“We have become a point of reference on how the will of the people can triumph in a democracy that functions properly.

“My reelection represents new hope. I see myself as a vessel in the redefinition of democracy in Nigeria and I am not unaware of the enormous responsibility this places on me.

“Aside from the fact that it restores hope in democracy, our victory also offers an opportunity for us to bridge the gap between a challenged past and a promising future.

“It is time to heal. We are kith and kin with a common destiny. Let’s stop dwelling in the past. It time to take our common destiny in our hands and commence the odious task of making Edo great again.”

The governor also thanked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for “covering us with the umbrella when we were abandoned.”

Some of the areas Obasekin said his administration would focus on include growing the social sector through education, healthcare, especially for the vulnerable; development of the critical energy and digital sectors; road construction to build the economy and drive industrialisation to make Edo State the choice investment destination.

He also said he would plant trees to restore Edo to the rainforest God created it as, exploit agriculture and natural resources to improve food security and create wealth; “recalibration of the civil service” and promotion of arts and culture.

Present at the Obaseki’s swearing-in were governors of Delta, Bayelsa, Ondo; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Oba of Benin, who both sent representatives; and other dignitaries.

Live from the second term inauguration of Governor Obaseki https://t.co/jyz5rBHCC6 — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) November 12, 2020

