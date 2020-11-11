Supplementary budget: Gov Sule presents N20.2bn to NSHA for approval

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State Wednesday presented N20.2bn 2020 supplementary budget to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House disclosed this in Lafia when after the Majority Leader of the House, Tanko Tunga who represented the governor presented the supplementary Appropriation bill during the House proceedings in Lafia.

According to the speaker, the assembly will do justice to the budget by giving it an accelerated passage for development to thrive.

“A Bill for a Law to Issue Out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State ( Supplementary Appropriation Bill) of N20, 203, 376, 300 only for the Services of Nasarawa State government for the period of two months, commencing 1st November 2020 and ending 31st December 2020”.

“I will commit the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation to work on the bill and report back to the House on 23rd November 2020,” the speaker said.

Earlier, while moving a motion for the bill to be read first and the second time, the Majority Leader, Tanko Tunga said that the supplementary budget was necessary because of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

“We are all aware how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the economy negatively, it has affected every aspect of life negatively, hence the need for the supplementary budget,” Tunga said.

He appealed to the lawmakers to give the budget an accelerated passage.

Also contributing, some members called for the speedy passage of the bill in view of its significance to the state.

The House unanimously passed the supplementary appropriation bill into first and second reading during the day proceedings.

It would be recalled that Gov. Sule had presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96billion to the state house of assembly for consideration and approval.

Governor Sule, who tagged it as “Budget of Inclusive Development”, said that it was anchored on his administration’s policy of transparency, accountability, and prudence which was necessitated by the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.

It would also be recalled that on December 4, 2019, Gov. Abdullahi Sule presented the 2020 budget proposal of N100.52 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

