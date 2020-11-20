Succour as elderly women in Somolu get COVID-19 palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to alleviate poverty, a non-governmental organisation, Centre for Gender Economic Initiative, CGE Africa, in partnership with Somolu local government, doled out COVID-19 palliatives to over 40 elderly women in Somolu local government area of Lagos state.

In his welcome address, the executive chairman, Somolu local government, Mr. Abdulhamed Salawu, commended the effort of the organization for giving out relief packages to elderly women.

Represented by the Supervisor for Agric and Community Affairs, Mr. Adewale Oseni, explained that, most elderly women were majorly traumatized during the coronavirus pandemic adding that the challenges encountered were unimaginable.

Speaking on the project, Uchenna Idoko, Executive Director, Centre for Gender Economic Initiative, CGE Africa, stated that the COVID-19 grant was given by the Actionaid as an intervention for elderly women.

The project tagged Psycho-Socio support circle, PSC, for elderly women survivors in COVID-19 era, the event in partnership with Somolu local government area, according to her, was given the cushion the effect of coronavirus pandemic on elderly women survivors.

Idoko maintained that women who had suffered severe neglect in society will be helped with special therapy. With a special focus on promoting socio-economic inclusion of elderly women through well-being parties.

The project is supposed to take place in Somolu, Yaba, and Eti-Osa local government within a space of three months starting from October.

Her words: “We carefully selected women who had suffered violence in the community, these women engaged on how to take care of their mental health.

“The project is a 6-month plan including documentation of analysis on the field of operation so that we can write to the funder and perhaps approve for continuity”, she said.

One of the women, Mrs. Olayinka Elliot, 60 years old expressed delight over the gesture. Women are caregivers and that is why they should not be neglected financially, morally, and otherwise.

Alhaja Kehinde Ayinde, 60 years also expressed satisfaction noting that women are the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic and they should not be left alone.

Vanguard News Nigeria

