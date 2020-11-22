Strike: We’re not greedy, selfish as FG is potraying us – ASUU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem idio, Yenegoa

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has stated that the union is not “greedy and selfish” as the federal government is potraying the union before the public, because of its demands, insisting that ASUU’s interest is for a better public university education in the country.

The Union said despite the federal government campaign of calumny, the Union was resolute and will not renege in ensuring that the federal government lives up to its responsibility of providing enabling conditions for the average Nigerian to gain access to quality public university education.

In a statement issued by the Chairman Comrade Emmanuel Akpan, and Secretary Comrade Raimi Lasisi, of ASUU, Federal University of Otuoke, Bayelsa State, branch, yesterday, pointed out that for the fact that salary of academic staff has not witnessed any upward reveiw for over nine years, underscores that the Union was not after its pockets.

They said:”When we see the fact that the federal government re-introduced the IPPIS as a way of not just to strangulate ASUU, but as a deceitful path to reneging on its commitment of the 2009 agreement in addition to smearing the mud on the public image of the Union.

“We want the general public to know that for over nine years, the salary of academic staff has not witnessed any upward reveiw, this should tell the public that the Union is not after its pockets but the general welfare of public university education system.

“Interestingly, the federal government through its campaign of calumny has consistently made the unsuspecting public to perceive the Union as greedy and selfish. Let it be known that the struggle for a better public university education in the country.”

