Strike: FG should attend to ASUU demand — The African Church Primate

On 4:30 pmIn Educationby
Strike: FG should attend to ASUU demand — The African Church Primate

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Primate of the African Church, Nigeria and Overseas, His Eminence, Julius Olayinka Abbe has admonished the federal government to as a matter of urgency address all the demands of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) so that the 8-month old strike would be called off in the interest of of the students and the entire nation.

Primate Abbe gave the admonition while addressing journalists as part of activities to herald the 3RD Biennial Conference of the African Church, hosted by James Cathedral, Ajegunle, Anago Diocese, Ipokia local government area of Ogun State.

He said part of the demand of the University lecturers demand is the improvement of facilities in public Universities in order for them to compete favourably with their counterparts in the world.

He said, “our lecturers are not just talking about their salaries and the IPPIS System, the improvement of the facilities in our institutions, the essence of research and research grants are among other demands”.

“All these affect both the lecturers and the students. We have been deceived by lip service for too long. Our institutions do not qualify to be ranked among the first 100 in the world. It is very unfortunate. Enough of politicking with our educational system”.

