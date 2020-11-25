Stop discrimination against older persons – Ex-Minister warns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Hon, Josephine Anini has cautioned youths and family members to stop discrimination and abuse against elderly persons in our society.

Hon Anini made this warning at Umuode autonomous community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu state during monitoring and evaluation of Seenagers’ Association, organised by DewDrop and Center for Genders Economy, CGE and sponsored by Voice in 11 communities within the state.

Hon Anini who disclosed that the growing Negative attitudes towards old people affects them psychologically which many would prefer to die than to live, thanked Oxfam Voice Nigeria project for it’s action plans to combat discrimination and abuse against old people.

According to her, “You will never know what ageing is until you attain the age, join hand in curtailing older abuse now that you are young.

“I am here to attend the closing ceremony of a very worthy project that is so dear to my heart. And that is the Seenagers’ Association supported by Oxfam, Dewdrop, CGE, and Daughter of Divine love Foundation, DDF. They have been here for about 18 months and today is like an accessment. Oxfam-Voice is here, Dewdrop, and others to access the project that they carried out.

“I advocate for healthy and graceful ageing, I also told the younger people not to discrimination against older people. One thing elderly people experience is isolation and discrimination and a lot of disrespect. Even though, in our society, we say we respect age but we find out that they respect age if you are well to do.

“If you are not well to do and you are old, you automatically become a witch, a nuisance and become someone nobody want to deal with. The isolation of elderly persons affects them psychologically. A lot of old people will become depressed and be asking for death to take them”, She said.

Also speaking, the executive Director of Dewdrop foundation, Mrs Agatha Nnaji, said that the project was to bring the older people together to allow them have voice and sense of belonging.

He assured that the project would be expanded to other communities in the South East in due time as older people are found in every community.

“The situation we found on the ground is that elderly people end up being accused. A lot of times not deliberately, sometimes they are left behind and because they are getting older they are becoming difficult to deal with and some of the family members get frustrated it leads to depression among the older people.

“What we are doing here is to get the older people together under a platform that we called “Seenagers’ Association”, meaning senior teenagers to allow them feel about themselves. When they come together they will be able to discuss issues that is happening around them and they will understand that a lot of issues happening to one person is also happening to all of them”, She said.

She however called on all the government, groups, NGO’s and everybody that believe he/she is a leader in this country and believe to grow old in dignity to establish Seenagers’ Association in their communities to help our people grow old and have their right.

She also urged the government to facilitate the health center in every community to allow the elderly people have access to health, saying It is not easy to get a health insurance to elderly people because health insurance knows that elderly people falls sick always.

Responding after the evaluation, program coordinator of Oxfam- Voice, Nigeria commended Dewdrop, CGE, DDF for utilizing the fund meant for project properly, assuring continuous partnership with them.

“Ageing is a blessing and taking care if older people is everybody’s responsibility. We thank you for using the money given to you for thus project judiciously. I will report back to my organisation with hope the project will expand to other communities”, She said

One of the elders, Mr Livinus Onovo, who expressed gratitude to the organization said, “May God bless Dewdrop Foundation and their partners. We are very grateful for all they’ve done for us. Because of their teachings and assistance, we now eat healthy and live healthy and no longer frequent in the hospit

