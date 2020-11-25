Spotlight Initiative Project launches Social Media videos on Gender-Based Violence

Kindly Share This Story:

IMG_3890

Today November 25th marks the commencement of the annual international campaign on violence against women, known as 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. The significance of this start date is that today is International Day on Violence Against Women.

The campaign runs till December 10th, which is International Human Rights Day.

The Theme for this year’s campaign is “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect”. As the world retreated inside homes with the COVID 19 lockdown, reports from all over the world revealed alarming increase in domestic and sexual violence. COVID brought to the fore the existence of a pandemic within a pandemic.

In commemoration of this year’s 16 Days of Activism, the EU-UN funded Spotlight Initiative Project being implemented by Project Alert is launching two social media videos on violence against women, which will feature throughout the 16 Days and after. The videos are: Oops! I did it Again and Community.

The videos are aimed at sensitizing and educating members of the public on sexual and gender- based violence and the need for communities to rise up and take responsibility to end all forms of violence against women and girls. The fight to end violence against women and girls cannot be left solely to government, civil society groups and women’s rights organizations.

According to the Founder/Executive Director of Project Alert on Violence Against Women, Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, “all hands must be on deck. We will also be launching two SGBV Providers Referral List booklets for Lagos and Sokoto states.

This will ensure easy referrals of survivors for prompt treatment and access to justice. We must unite to fight this pandemic; we must make funds available to fight it; we must respond in a positive manner, not blaming and shaming victims; we must help prevent abuse of women and girls. Our daughters, sisters, cousins, mothers, and aunties must be safe.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: