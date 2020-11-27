Southern Kaduna: Group to raise N100m to rebuild homes, education in

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Poised to put smiles on the faces of Southern Kaduna people, the House of Justice (HOJ) in collaboration with two implementing partners, Resilient Aid & Dialogue Initiative (RADi) Kunak Foundation is set to raise the sum of N100 Million naira ($250,000) to support the rebuilding of homes, livelihood, and education in Southern Kaduna.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HOJ, Gloria Mabeiam Ballason Esq, stated that the funds would be raised under the Southern Kaduna Resilience Fund (SKARF) Project effective from 1st December 2020 to 30 November 2021.

According to the text of the conference jointly signed by her and Alheri Bawa Magaji, Co-founder, Resilient Aid & Dialogue Initiative (RADi) and Bavoshiya Gloria Nyan Esq C.E.O. Kunak Foundation, “From 1st December 2020 to 30 November 2021, House of Justice and its present 6,477 partners across 25 countries will raise the sum of N100 Million naira ($250,000) to support the rebuilding of homes, livelihood, and education in Southern Kaduna.

House of Justice as an organization commits to 5-year education support from January 2021- December 2025 as its corporate social responsibility.

“Every end of the year, House of Justice hosts an annual Summit and Banquet that pulls together a national and international audience from all walks of life. In 2020, we have had to substitute that event for the more urgent and pertinent task of reinforcing the value of human life in Nigeria.

“Our first call is Southern Kaduna, an area that has perpetually been in the news for mind-boggling destruction of lives, property, cultural heritage, and dignity. The long-term effects of the violence have left many hungry, homeless, without means of livelihood, and traumatized. The COVID-19 pandemic has met a bleeding community that is gasping for existence.

“As a public interest firm, we understand that our pursuit of justice in the courtroom will make no meaning if the bond of humanity outside the courts is broken.

“It is in the light of this that House of Justice leads the Southern Kaduna Resilience Fund (SKARF) Project as an effort to join in rebuilding the communities, restore livelihoods and education for the children of the affected areas.

“House of Justice is honoured to work with two community NGOs, the Resilient Aid and Dialogue Initiative (RADI) and Kunak Foundation as implementing partners on this mission and calls on organizations, corporations, and individuals to support this initiative and give of themselves and their resources. Everything of value that you give can and will make a difference”.

She said the needs assessment carried out has shown that the biggest need and priority of the victims in Southern Kaduna is to be able to return back to their homes, stressing that as it stands, residents of over 100 communities have been sacked and those communities have been occupied by bandits and marauders.

HOJ and her implementing partners of the SKARF projects called on the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to his constitutional responsibility as enshrined in sections 14 and 17 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide security and welfare and to ensure that government actions are humane and anchored on the ideals of freedom, equality and justice not just in Southern Kaduna but in all parts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We request for volunteer counselors, psychologists, trauma assistants, and teachers who can work in camps and the affected communities. We kindly request for donations that will go into rebuilding houses in the communities and for the support of means of livelihood and education.

“We will leave no one behind on this mission. On 18 December 2020 House of Justice Crew Members and Volunteers will lead their commitment at a Cocktail. From 19-22 December 2020 we shall work with children and teenagers who will lead a resource mobilization drive to share their food, clothes, and education materials with children like them in the affected communities.

“While we recognize that the amount and commitment are modest, we do not underestimate the generosity of the human spirit and the fact that it is only in extending our humanity to others that anyone truly lives. It is on that note that we invite you to join with us to replace tears and suffering with dignity and hope,” they stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

