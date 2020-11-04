South-West ministers forum an open show of shame, disloyalty to President Buhari – Northern Coalition

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP) says South-West ministers have displayed gross disloyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari with their demands in the aftermath of the Lekki toll gate shooting in Lagos State.

Describing the act as a “show of shame”, the coalition advised the ministers to apologise honourably else have seven days to quit their offices.

The group gave the ultimatum at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Among others, the ministers had demanded that the Federal Government support businesses affected by the arsons and lootings in Lagos as well as commence a probe into the involvement of the military in Lekki.

In his address, Alhaji Nurudeen Dodo, leader of the Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP), lamented that the ministers are pursuing destructive blackmail of the Presidency with their regional political agenda.

The coalition said the cabinet members’ demands are “extremely outrageous, insensible and a blackmailing stunt of the Presidency”, especially after they have abandoned their primary mandate.

It, however, warned that the Nigerian military can not be left in the mercy of these “selfish” ministers to use as political punching bags or diabolical manipulations.

It added that the forum has only proven to Nigerians that they are in Buhari’s Government for their selfish regional agenda.

