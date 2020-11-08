South-East Governors meet Wike over IPOB

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, South-East Governors and other stakeholders are currently locked in crucial talks at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahi, was said to led other South East Governors to the meeting at the Rivers Government House.

The Governors arrived at Government House, Port Harcourt on Sunday evening.

The meeting is centered on Wike’s recent crackdown on the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra (lPOB) and devastating military operation in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, where Wike accused IPOB members of acts of lawlessness, including the killing of security operatives. IPOB has vehemently denied the allegations.

