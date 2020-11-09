Son of Mercy promises to project Edo born movies stars

Kindly Share This Story:

Amen Imasuen, the Producer of Son of Mercy, a movie produced in Benin City, has promised to take up the challenge of reactivating the presentation of the abundant talents inherent in Edo State born movie practitioners to the world.

According to the acclaimed movie production guru “there are abundant talents in Edo State and what they need is to be given the opportunity to showcase their skills.”

He was speaking during the press preview of the movie held inside the celebrity hangout, Kada Cinema Hall situated in Benin City.

In his submission, Mr. Trevor Pillay, Managing Director, Kada Film Entertainment, the marketing outfit, promised that the outfit will put all its machinery in motion to ensure that the film gets all the visibility it deserves to make a huge impact.

In a chat, the lead actress, Ejehi Ejodamen, advised youths to be wary of the company they keep so that they don’t fall into bad situations the way her son in the film, Efe(Alex Ekubo), did. She added that good children are always addressed as sons of their fathers while the bad ones are there fathers sons.

The movie produced by St. Moscomee Limited, stars notable screenstars including Ejehi Ejodamen, Clif Igbinovia, Alex Ekubo and Kevin Ikeduba among others. It is set to hit cinema halls nationwide on 11th December.

