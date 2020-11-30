Some host communities in Imo unaware of FG projects — Works Ministry

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie — Owerri

A three-man team from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, under the Special Projects Unit, SPU, on Monday, declared that some communities in Imo State were unaware of Federal Government’s projects in their areas.

The team’s leader, Mr. Peter Osondu, made the declaration during a tour of all Federal Government’s projects in the three senatorial zones of Imo State.

Osondu told community representatives in Owerri that the exercise would last for five days.

He also said the motive for organising the exercise was to ascertain the state and the number of federal projects in Imo, as well as ask the communities to take ownership of the projects.

According to the team leader, “This is to inform you of the federal projects in the state that you are not aware of.

“We also want you to know the nature of these projects and at the same time we will visit these projects and ask the communities to take ownership of them.

“This forum will give the citizens opportunity to ask questions and where there is need for amendment in such a way that the communities can make demands of what they really want which will be beneficial to them.

“As I said, it is a three-man team and we will stay in Imo for the next five days. We have observed that some communities do not know the projects in their area and how to benefit from it.

“Our visit will bring them closer and for them to participate fully in the process,” Osondu said.

Osondu expressed regret that, oftentimes, the projects were politicised, which could lead to neglect, adding that part of the message would be for members of the communities to be in charge of the projects.

