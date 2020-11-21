Soldier, 2 others killed as Customs, smugglers clash at Igbo-Ora

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

A soldier identified as Josiah Peter and two other persons were reportedly killed in a clash between men of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and some smugglers in Igbo-Ora town, Oyo state.

Vanguard gathered that the clash happened between Customs men from the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, and smugglers on Friday.

The Oyo State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the story noting that investigations had begun.

He said, “Information further revealed that smugglers attacked Federal Operation Unit, FOU Customs at Igboora.

“In a swift response to assist the FOU team, the Border Drill Patrol also came under attack and one Lieutenant of Nigerian Army Josiah Peter was shot and later died. Investigation has commenced, please”.

Public Relations Officer of NCS in Oyo/Osun command, Kayode Wey, said he could not confirm the story.

He said, “Yes, I am aware. I have heard about the story from somebody as well. I can’t give confirmation about anything. You heard it the way I heard it.

“Even, a journalist has called me about this incident. And they said the same thing. I also don’t know, I don’t have any information. I cannot say anything concerning that matter, because, I don’t have any official statement on that”.

