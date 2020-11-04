SOKIPEP denies allegation of ongoing attacks in Southern Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

*Warns purveyors of falsehood

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-An indigenous peace advocacy group, the Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKAPEP) forum, has debunked reports of continuous killings in Southern Kaduna, saying nothing could be further from the truth.

Specifically, SOKAPEP accused the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) of spreading what it described as “deliberate falsehood” in the media.

The said report was quoted to have claimed, among others, that, “Adara natives of Kallah ward,in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Thursday, 29th October, 2020, witnessed another tragedy where Mr Kaduna Garba, 32, father of two children, who left the IDPs camp in Kallah town with his kinsman, Francis Bala, 38, and heading for their native Magunguna village to see the situation of things, among 18 other Adara communities were ambushed.”

But, SOKAPEP has since picked holes in the said claim, insisting that peace had returned to Southern Kaduna, which had witnessed perennial attacks by armed men, with resultant killings and destruction of property.

In a statement signed, Wednesday, by the coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, the peace advocacy group warned “conflict merchants” against acts that could rupture the peace of the zone.

This was as it called on people of goodwill to support the efforts of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El’rufai, to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people of Southern Kaduna, and other parts of the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports of alleged renewed killings in Southern Kaduna by suspected Fulani militiamen on behalf of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Assembly

“We hasten to state that the claims were deliberately concocted, to achieve a premeditated agenda of hate, incitement and confusion”, SOKIPEP”, Fadia said in the statement.

The group said as an indigenous peace advocacy group committed to harmonious co-existence of the various ethnic groups in Kaduna South, it could easily see through the antics of the group.

The organisation said it was at a loss as to what he stands to benefit with this kind of bare-faced falsehood, which end, is likely to instigate

