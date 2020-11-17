SOKIPEP condemns killing of district head in Southern Kaduna by unknown gunmen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners Network, SOKIPEP, has condemned the killings of the district head of Gidan Zaki Village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Council of Kaduna State, Mr Haruna Kuyet, and his son by some unknown criminal elements in the early hours of today.

The killers also left life-threatening injuries on the monarch’s wife following a severe machete attack on her.

The Southern Kaduna peace-building group, in a statement Monday by its National Coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, described the latest development coming at a time peace had returned to the once-troubled area, as callous, insensitive and reprehensible.

While condoling the families of the deceased, the people of Southern Kaduna, and the Government of Kaduna State over the development, the group charged security agencies to go all out in fishing the culprits with a view to facing the law.

It called on the people of the area to remain calm, saying security agencies were capable of unraveling the culprits.

According to the group, it was impossible to rule out cases of clear cut assassinations given the modus operandi of the killers who it noted, carried out their action in hooded form.

Describing the late monarch as a peace lover, SOKIPEP, while wondering the intention of the assailants, tasked the security agencies to probe the killings with neutrality, with the view to bringing the culprits to book.

“The intention of the attackers is yet unknown to us even as we are compelled to believe that their premedicated action was intended to cause ethnoreligious disharmony in our area,” the organisation said in the statement.

Kindly Share This Story: