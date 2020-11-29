Six die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway road crash

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

SIX persons were confirmed dead while one other sustained injuries in an accident involving a truck and a Honda Pilot Sports Utility Vehicle ( SUV) around Ogere on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta yesterday.

According to Umar, the incident happened around 7 am and was caused by excessive speeding which led to loss of control on the part of the SUV driver.

The sector commander explained that eight male adults and one female adult were involved in the accident, pointing out that five male and one female died.

READ ALSO:

Umar stated that the Honda Pilot marked LSR 525 FY was on excessive speed, lost control and rammed into the moving truck with registration number KRV 716 ZV.

He added that the only injured victim was taken to Idera Hospital, Ogere for medical attention, while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

The Sector Commander advised the public to drive cautiously and obey traffic rules and regulations.

Dry Season: Enugu takes safety measures against fire outbreak

Enugu State Fire Service said it would commence sensitization on possible fire outbreaks on December 1, 2020.

In a statement by the State Chief Fire Officer, Okwudiri Daniel Ohaa, it said the fire safety campaign, which will focus mainly on indiscriminate bush burning, would begin in markets such as the popular Ogbete Main Market Enugu, Timber Shed Enugu and 42 other markets across the state.

Ohaa added that the campaign would also involve, walk/road shows to major streets in the metropolis, the three senatorial zones, churches and communities.

Reiterating the agency’s preparedness in the event of any fire outbreak or emergency, he said: “the essence of the fire safety enlightenment campaign is to re-awaken safety consciousness and precautions in the people’s mind as the dry season is here”.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: