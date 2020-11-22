Breaking News
Six dead, 11 injured in Anambra auto crash

By Vincent Ujumadu

Six persons were killed and 11 injured in an auto crash involving a minibus belonging to CDO Transport Company with registration number BGT 313  XA and a white truck without a registration number at Nteje, along Awka – Onitsha expressway.

Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, for Anambra Sector command, Mr Jamal Musa said the crash occurred as a result of excessive speeding leading to loss of control of the bus.

According to him, 17 people consisting of 11 males and six females were involved in the crash, adding that the 11 people who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rushed to Iyi – Enu Hospital, Ogidi by the FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit.

He said those who died had been deposited at the mortuary after the doctor’s confirmation.

