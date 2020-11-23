Sirika acquires three new aircraft for NCAT

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has received the first batch of three training aircraft for the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

Sirika , who disclosed this on his Twitter handle (@handisirika) on Sunday, added that there was no better aviation safety than having well trained, proficient aviators.

According to him, training will now be more efficient, faster and cheaper.

“Our roadmap is yielding good result. We appreciate your support, ” he added.

NAN recalls that NCAT was designed to be a training centre for Nigerian and African pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers and navigation aid technicians.

It subsequently created a flying school, air traffic services and communications school and aeronautical electronics and telecommunications school to meet its objectives.

In the late 1970s, it began giving specialised training courses in instrument landing systems, jet simulation, airline transport and VHF omnidirectional range.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: