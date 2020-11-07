Singer, Mr Dutch welcomes baby boy with South African babymama

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian Afro-Cyborg singer, songwriter and producer, Bright Ukpabi, popularly known as Mr Dutch has welcomed a bouncing baby boy with his second baby mama, a South African chef and actress named Sunell Hughes.

The baby was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on November 2, 2020. The excited father announced the news in a chat with Showtime Bonus.

“ My king has arrived,” he said gleefully. “I have already given him a name. He is to be known as King Lunar Kelechi Ukpabi. He is my first son and I am so happy God gave me my heir apparent.”

“For you I prayed and the Lord answered and granted my heart desires. Welcome son King Lunar Kelechi Ukpabi. Words cannot express my gratitude and the joy in my heart,” he added.

Baby King is Mr Dutch’s first son and second child. His first child is a daughter named Briathi Uchechi Ukpabi born August 25, 2015 by his first baby mama, Athi Mgoqo, singer and actress, also a South African national

Mr Dutch is the owner of his own record label known as Dutch Dreams Records and the top dog of his own management called “Mr Dutch Empire”.

He began the year 2020 on a high note with a song dedicated to lovers on St. Valentine’s Day titled “Keys To My Heart”.

According to him, he will be releasing a remix of the “Keys To My Heart” single on December 11, 2020.

“ The remix project features Teni, Kidi from Ghana, Lava Lava from Tanzania and KLY from South Africa. It is prelude to my EP and album tagged “Keys to my Heart Afrique” dropping early next year,” he said.

Mr Dutch is an accomplished singer with hits like ‘Antidote’, ‘Better Soup’ and ‘Eno Finish’ featuring Burna Boy and many others.

