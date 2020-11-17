Sheri Hamilton: The super woman of Cardone enterprise

Kindly Share This Story:

In the world of operations, there are people who others look up to for leadership and direction. One of these people is Sheri Hamilton.

Bringing over 30 years of excellence and expertise in the operations industry, Sheri stands tall as your go-to person when you need your company to have a direction and be operated with professionalism.

She began her career in the corporate world, making her mark one step after the other. Soon enough, she got an offer from Grant Cardone. An offer she couldn’t refuse. This began her journey into being one of the most powerful women alive. Currently serving in the position of the COO of Cardone Enterprises, Sheri has brought a number of extremely impressive turnouts.

Her addition to the team has helped the Cardone structure to become stronger and in addition to great inside results, she brought a type of professional standard to the business and has since achieved more than was expected. Some of her most outstanding achievements so far include a real estate investment portfolio with 8,275 units worth over $2 billion, Cardone online universities serving over 338,000 individuals and companies.

In her words “We also seek out and feature surprising A-List talent for our events, including Usher, John Travolta, Kevin Hart, Magic Johnson, Dana White, Floyd Mayweather, Brad Parscale, Sara Blakely, John Maxwell, Steve Harvey, and much, much more.”

As overwhelming as all these achievements seem, Sheri isn’t done breaking her own records. To her, success is not a strange language and she intends to be the best at everything she does and this time around, taking Cardone Enterprises to the greatest levels.

After selling out the Marlin stadium for the 10XGrowthCon entrepreneurial event, Sheri says that Cardone Enterprises will in the future be launching a new 10X challenge, Inner Circle Groups and 10X Income Systems. Despite the strains and limitations of the Covid-19 shutdowns in many countries in the world, she has worked extremely hard to make sure that the 10 X Growth events happens in Las Vegas from 19th through 21st of February, 2021.

She’s a goal getter and as it is, nothing can stop her. Her passion for helping entrepreneurs to become the best at their businesses pushes her to do what she does and it’s amazing.

